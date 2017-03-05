'Logan' claws its way to the top of box office charts

Twentieth Century Fox’s “Logan” may be Hugh Jackman’s final portrayal of iconic X-Men character Wolverine, but the man with the adamantium claws isn’t going out without a fight.
The film earned an estimated $85.3 million from Friday to Monday, obliterating its box office competition and relegating Jordan Peele’s socially conscious horror film “Get Out” to second place despite earning $26.1 million, just a 22% drop from opening weekend.
Lionsgate’s “The Shack” outpaced expectations to bring in an estimated $16.1 million in its opening weekend, good enough for third at the box office. An adaptation of the Christian novel of the same name, it stars Sam Worthington as a man who meets three iterations of God after the death of his daughter.
Warner Bros.’ “The Lego Batman Movie” landed at No. 4 for the weekend, with the animated comedy adding $11.6 million to its four week haul, bringing its domestic cumulative take to $148.6 million.
The weekend’s other new release, Open Road’s teen drama “Before I Fall,” rounded out the top five, earning about $4.9 million for its eponymous adaptation of the novel about a girl (Zoey Deutch) repeatedly forced to relive the final day of her life.
Lionsgate’s “John Wick: Chapter 2” landed at No. 6 in its fourth week of release. Keanu Reeves’ quietly competent killer brought in $4.7 million for a total of $82.8 million.
The Oscars continue to drive audiences to the theaters.
20th Century Fox’s “Hidden Figures,” a film centered around the black women mathematicians working at NASA in the 1960s, finished in seventh place with $3.8 for the weekend and $158.7 million domestically. Lionsgate’s hit Hollywood musical “La La Land” may have lost best picture, but took in $2.9 million for 10th place and $145.6 million overall.
“Moonlight,” the Academy Award winner for feature film, expanded its theatrical run to more than 1,500 screens for its highest-grossing weekend to date, earning $2.5 million. The film has earned more than $25 million at the box office, despite a production budget of only $1.5 million.
