'Crazy Rich Asians' dominates for a second week as 'Happytime Murders' and 'A.X.L.' disappoint

Warner Bros.' "Crazy Rich Asians" dominated the box office for the second weekend in a row, adding $25 million in North American receipts for a cumulative $76.8 million, according to figures from measurement firm ComScore.
The film dropped just 6% from its opening gross last week, an unprecedented hold for a non-animated film playing on more than 3,000 screens. No live action wide release has ever maintained such a strong hold in that number of theaters without the help of a holiday weekend.
In second place, the studio's "The Meg" also continued to perform in its third weekend, adding $13 million in ticket sales for a cumulative $105.3 million.
STX Entertainment's "The Happytime Murders" debuted at No. 3 with $10 million, below analysts' already so-so predictions of $13 million to $15 million. It cost about $40 million to make.
The R-rated farce takes place in a version of Los Angeles where humans coexist with puppets (instantly recognizable as Jim Henson Co. creations). Directed by Brian Henson, son of the late Muppets creator, the film stars Melissa McCarthy as a human cop who investigates the murders of a classic children show's former cast.
Besides opening below expectations, the film earned negative reviews from audiences and critics with a C- rating on CinemaScore and a 22% "rotten" rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. It is the second consecutive disappointment for the studio following last week's poor debut for "Mile 22."
Paramount's "Mission: Impossible — Fallout," now in its fifth week, landed at No. 4 with an additional $8 million and a cumulative $193.9 million.
Rounding out the top five, Disney's "Christopher Robin" added $6.3 million in its fourth week for a cumulative $77.6 million.
Also new this week, Global Road Entertainment's "A.X.L." debuted at No. 9 with $2.9 million, a disappointing result.
About a boy who befriends a robot dog on the run, the film was only expected to gross a tepid $5 million, according to analysts. The film earned mixed reviews with audiences and critics with a B+ rating on CinemaScore and a 22% "rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
"A.X.L." is the third dog-related disappointment in as many weeks following the lackluster debuts of "Dog Days" and "Alpha" and is the latest flop for the studio (along with "Show Dogs" and "Hotel Artemis") already experiencing financial problems. Last week, the company's lenders took control after its chairman was unable to raise $200 million in needed financing.
Next week, Lionsgate opens the sci-fi action flick "Kin," MGM reveals the thriller "Operation Finale" and Sony Screen Gems expands the thriller "Searching."