'Jigsaw' scores latest bull's-eye for horror at the box office and brings to end a sluggish October

Horror and Halloween-themed films led the weekend box office before the Oct. 31 holiday with Lionsgate's latest, "Jigsaw," coming out on top while the George Clooney-helmed “Suburbicon” proved to be a massive disappointment.

“Jigsaw,” the eighth installment in the popular "Saw" franchise, scared up an estimated $16.2 million in the U.S. and Canada, according to figures from measurement firm ComScore. It tops the chart during a relatively slow week and brings to end a sluggish October, as this year’s box office continues to trail that of 2016.

Directed by Michael and Peter Spierig, the R-rated “Jigsaw” follows, in reviewer Noel Murray's words, "bad folks stuck in an elaborate torture chamber" and earned an average B-rating from audience polling service CinemaScore and a 39% "rotten" rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

"Jigsaw" comes seven years after "Saw VII: The Final Chapter," once intended to wrap the franchise, and 13 years after the first "Saw" film.

Dropping one spot since last week was "Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween," also by Lionsgate, which brought in $10 million this weekend, a 53% decline. The film has a cumulative total of $35.5 million.

Now in its second week, "Boo 2!" garnered mixed reviews from audiences and critics, earning an A- rating on CinemaScore and a dismal 7% "rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Warner Bros.' environmental disaster thriller "Geostorm," also in its second week, came in third, slipping one spot. It brought in an additional $5.7 million, a 59% drop since its opening frame, giving it a total of $23.5 million.

In fourth place, Blumhouse's horror film "Happy Death Day" secured $5 million, a 46% drop since last week. In three weeks, the film has earned a total of $48.4 million.

Rounding out the top five was Alcon Entertainment's "Blade Runner 2049," now in its fourth week and adding $4 million to its earnings, a 46% dip. To date, the sci-fi film has taken in $81.4 million.

A sequel to Ridley Scott's 1982 sci-fi cult classic "Blade Runner," about a futuristic society where androids known as replicants are almost indistinguishable from humans, the $150-million film earned an A- rating on CinemaScore and an 88% "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

This week’s other notable newcomer, Paramount's comedy "Suburbicon" debuted with $2.8 million.

Starring Matt Damon and Julianne Moore, the madcap comedy is set in a suburb in the '50s in the aftermath of a crime. Directed by George Clooney with a screenplay by Joel and Ethan Coen, the film was unpopular with both audiences and critics, earning an unprecedented D- on CinemaScore and a "rotten" 26% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Critic Justin Chang called its indictment of white privilege "condescending."

Universal's drama "Thank You For Your Service" also premiered this week with $3.7 million. Following a group of American soldiers returning home from Iraq, the film earned an A- rating on CinemaScore and a 77% "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Miles Teller stars.

In limited release, Open Road premiered "All I See Is You," starring Blake Lively. The film opened in 283 locations and brought in $153,504. Directed by Marc Forster, the film surrounds a blind woman and her husband (played by Jason Clarke) and earned a 32% "rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Magnolia Picture's art world satire "The Square" opened in four theaters with $76,000 for a per-screen average of $19,000. The film, about a Stockholm museum curator who undergoes a crisis of conscience, was directed by Ruben Östlund and earned a 78% "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

"The Killing of a Sacred Deer," from A24, expanded to 33 locations in its second week, earning $221,532 for a per-screen average of $6,713 and a cumulative gross of $392,453. The film, which follows a surgeon who befriends a fatherless teen to frightening results, stars Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman and Alicia Silverstone and earned a 75% "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Next week, Marvel and Walt Disney premieres superhero sequel "Thor: Ragnarok." Many are hoping the film will help launch a rather robust end-of-the-year box office season, and it has already earned a mighty $107.6 million internationally.

Meanwhile, in limited release, the Orchard will debut the political documentary "11/8/16," Submarine Deluxe will open the documentary "Gilbert" about comedian Gilbert Gottfried, and Electric Entertainment will unveil the political drama "LBJ."

CAPTION L.A. Times photo shoot with Ai Weiwei L.A. Times photo shoot with Ai Weiwei CAPTION L.A. Times photo shoot with Ai Weiwei L.A. Times photo shoot with Ai Weiwei CAPTION Thurgood Marshall faces one of his greatest challenges while working as a lawyer for the NAACP in the new film "Marshall." Video by Jason H. Neubert. Thurgood Marshall faces one of his greatest challenges while working as a lawyer for the NAACP in the new film "Marshall." Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION Tom Petty's last interview. Tom Petty's last interview. CAPTION On most mornings, a young homeless man, Matthew Shaver, can be found playing the free piano at Union Station — to the delight of morning commuters. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) On most mornings, a young homeless man, Matthew Shaver, can be found playing the free piano at Union Station — to the delight of morning commuters. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) CAPTION Musician Tom Petty died Monday after being rushed to the hospital after a cardiac arrest. He was 66. Musician Tom Petty died Monday after being rushed to the hospital after a cardiac arrest. He was 66.

sonaiya.kelley@latimes.com

follow me on twitter @sonaiyak