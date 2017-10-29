'Jigsaw' scores latest bull's-eye for horror at the box office and brings to end a sluggish October

Horror and Halloween-themed films led the weekend box office before the Oct. 31 holiday with Lionsgate's latest, "Jigsaw," coming out on top while the George Clooney-helmed “Suburbicon” proved to be a massive disappointment.
“Jigsaw,” the eighth installment in the popular "Saw" franchise, scared up an estimated $16.2 million in the U.S. and Canada, according to figures from measurement firm ComScore. It tops the chart during a relatively slow week and brings to end a sluggish October, as this year’s box office continues to trail that of 2016.
Directed by Michael and Peter Spierig, the R-rated “Jigsaw” follows, in reviewer Noel Murray's words, "bad folks stuck in an elaborate torture chamber" and earned an average B-rating from audience polling service CinemaScore and a 39% "rotten" rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.
"Jigsaw" comes seven years after "Saw VII: The Final Chapter," once intended to wrap the franchise, and 13 years after the first "Saw" film.
Dropping one spot since last week was "Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween," also by Lionsgate, which brought in $10 million this weekend, a 53% decline. The film has a cumulative total of $35.5 million.
Now in its second week, "Boo 2!" garnered mixed reviews from audiences and critics, earning an A- rating on CinemaScore and a dismal 7% "rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Warner Bros.' environmental disaster thriller "Geostorm," also in its second week, came in third, slipping one spot. It brought in an additional $5.7 million, a 59% drop since its opening frame, giving it a total of $23.5 million.
In fourth place, Blumhouse's horror film "Happy Death Day" secured $5 million, a 46% drop since last week. In three weeks, the film has earned a total of $48.4 million.
Rounding out the top five was Alcon Entertainment's "Blade Runner 2049," now in its fourth week and adding $4 million to its earnings, a 46% dip. To date, the sci-fi film has taken in $81.4 million.
A sequel to Ridley Scott's 1982 sci-fi cult classic "Blade Runner," about a futuristic society where androids known as replicants are almost indistinguishable from humans, the $150-million film earned an A- rating on CinemaScore and an 88% "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
This week’s other notable newcomer, Paramount's comedy "Suburbicon" debuted with $2.8 million.
Starring Matt Damon and Julianne Moore, the madcap comedy is set in a suburb in the '50s in the aftermath of a crime. Directed by George Clooney with a screenplay by Joel and Ethan Coen, the film was unpopular with both audiences and critics, earning an unprecedented D- on CinemaScore and a "rotten" 26% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Critic Justin Chang called its indictment of white privilege "condescending."
Universal's drama "Thank You For Your Service" also premiered this week with $3.7 million. Following a group of American soldiers returning home from Iraq, the film earned an A- rating on CinemaScore and a 77% "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Miles Teller stars.
In limited release, Open Road premiered "All I See Is You," starring Blake Lively. The film opened in 283 locations and brought in $153,504. Directed by Marc Forster, the film surrounds a blind woman and her husband (played by Jason Clarke) and earned a 32% "rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Magnolia Picture's art world satire "The Square" opened in four theaters with $76,000 for a per-screen average of $19,000. The film, about a Stockholm museum curator who undergoes a crisis of conscience, was directed by Ruben Östlund and earned a 78% "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
"The Killing of a Sacred Deer," from A24, expanded to 33 locations in its second week, earning $221,532 for a per-screen average of $6,713 and a cumulative gross of $392,453. The film, which follows a surgeon who befriends a fatherless teen to frightening results, stars Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman and Alicia Silverstone and earned a 75% "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Next week, Marvel and Walt Disney premieres superhero sequel "Thor: Ragnarok." Many are hoping the film will help launch a rather robust end-of-the-year box office season, and it has already earned a mighty $107.6 million internationally.
Meanwhile, in limited release, the Orchard will debut the political documentary "11/8/16," Submarine Deluxe will open the documentary "Gilbert" about comedian Gilbert Gottfried, and Electric Entertainment will unveil the political drama "LBJ."
