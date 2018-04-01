'Ready Player One' scores at the box office

Though Universal's "Pacific Rim Uprising" toppled Disney's "Black Panther" from the top spot last week, this week the action blockbuster dropped several spots only to be replaced by a new one, Warner Bros.' "Ready Player One."

The film, which opened on Wednesday, grossed an estimated $41.2 million over the weekend for a cumulative $53.2 million through Sunday, according to figures from measurement firm ComScore.

Directed by Steven Spielberg, "Ready Player One" is a dystopian sci-fi epic armed with both the genre's requisite futuristic tech and plenty of ’80s nostalgia. Though it came in a bit under analysts' predictions of $45 million to $50 million, that is still a respectable domestic launch for the film which cost between $150 million and $175 million to produce, according to industry estimates. Though it’s off to a solid start, the film will need to maintain its hold in the coming weeks to become a true success.

Based on the bestselling 2011 Ernest Cline sci-fi book, much of the film takes place in a 3-D virtual reality world called Oasis, created in the year 2045 by a wealthy eccentric with a love for 1980s pop culture. The film earned positive reviews from audiences and critics with an A- rating on CinemaScore and a 76% "fresh" rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

Coming in second was "Tyler Perry's Acrimony," which opened with $17.1 million.

Distributed by Lionsgate, the film came in above analysts' expectations of $10 million. The R-rated thriller stars "Empire" star Taraji P. Henson as a woman who goes to extreme lengths after her husband betrays her. It earned mixed reviews from audiences and critics with an A- rating on CinemaScore and a 24% "rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film's debut is almost equivalent to the entire run of Henson's last film "Proud Mary" which was a box office disappointment and grossed just $20.8 million. With "Acrimony" Henson gets her comeback and also proves that Tyler Perry is a reliable brand even though the melodramatic thriller is a change of pace from his usual comedies.

"Black Panther" came in third, adding $11.2 million in its seventh weekend for a cumulative $650.7 million.

The film is just $2 million away from becoming the fourth highest-grossing movie ever in the U.S. (a record held by Universal's "Jurassic World" with $652.3 million) and is $10 million away from third place (Paramount's "Titanic" with $760.5 million). Those records, not adjusted for inflation, will likely fall soon.

In fourth place, Roadside Attractions' "I Can Only Imagine," now in its third week, added $10.7 million to its ticket sales (as well as 395 locations) for a cumulative gross of $55.6 million.

Rounding out the top five, Universal's "Pacific Rim Uprising" dropped four spots since its No. 1 debut last week and brought in an additional $9.2 million for a cumulative gross of $45.7 million.

The film's 67% decline in ticket sales is the second biggest drop of the year so far after STX Entertainment's "Gringo" dropped 76%. "Uprising" was likely hurt in part by increased competition for the young men demographic with the release of "Ready Player One."

Also new this week, Pure Flix's faith-based sequel "God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness" debuted at No. 11 with $2.6 million.

The third movie in the "God's Not Dead" series, "A Light in the Darkness" came in under analysts' expectations of $5 million. The film earned mixed reviews from audiences and critics with an A- rating on CinemaScore and a 15% "rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

In limited release, Fox Searchlight expanded Wes Anderson's "Isle of Dogs" into 138 additional theaters (for a total of 165) and brought in $2.8 million over the weekend, a per-screen average of $17,030 and a to-date cumulative of $5.9 million.

The film, which continues to perform in limited release, made more in just 165 theaters than "God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness" made in 1,693.

Next week, Universal opens the comedy "Blockers," Entertainment Studios premieres the thriller "Chappaquiddick," Mirror/LD releases the drama "The Miracle Season" and Paramount reveals the horror thriller "A Quiet Place."

