‘Furiosa’ and ‘Garfield’ tussle over worst Memorial Day weekend box office in 29 years
Movie theaters are looking more and more like wastelands these days. Neither “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” nor “The Garfield Movie ” could save Memorial Day weekend, which is cruising toward a two-decade low.
“Furiosa,” the Mad Max prequel starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth, claimed the first place spot for the Friday-Sunday weekend with $25.6 million, according to studio estimates on Sunday. Warner Bros. is waiting until Monday to release its four-day estimates.
“The Garfield Movie,” animated and family-friendly, was the other big new offering this weekend from Sony’s Columbia Pictures and Alcon Entertainment. It is claiming No. 1 for the four-day holiday weekend with an estimated $31.9 million in ticket sales through Memorial Day. Sony estimates its three-day earnings to be $24.8 million.
Aside from Memorial Day 2020, when theaters were closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, these are the lowest-earning No. 1 movies in 29 years, since “Casper” earned $22.5 million (not adjusted for inflation) in its first four days in 1995. Big earners are more typical for the holiday weekend, which has had 10 movies crack $100 million, led by “Top Gun: Maverick’s” record-setting $160 million launch in 2022. Last year, the live-action “The Little Mermaid” joined the group with a $118-million debut. Audiences even turned out in greater numbers over the pandemic-addled weekend in 2021 for “A Quiet Place Part II,” which made more than $57 million.
“Furiosa,” which Warner Bros. released on 3,804 screens in the U.S. and Canada, was never expected to join the $100-million opener club. But it was supposed to have a slightly stronger showing in the $40-million range over its first four days. That would have been more in line with its predecessor, “Mad Max: Fury Road,” which opened to $45.4 million in May 2015. “Fury Road,” starring Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy, went on to gross nearly $380 million worldwide.
This new origin story in which Taylor-Joy plays a younger version of Theron’s character had a lot of things going for it too, including strong reviews out of the just-wrapped Cannes Film Festival (it has an 89% on Rotten Tomatoes) and a splashy international press tour with many buzzy premiere looks from Taylor-Joy. With a reported $168-million production budget, not accounting for marketing and promotion, “Furiosa” has a long road to profitability.
“The Garfield Movie,” meanwhile, was more modestly budgeted, at a reported $60 million. Chris Pratt voices the lasagna-loving, Monday-hating orange cat in the movie that got scathing reviews from critics (it has a 37% on Rotten Tomatoes). Audiences meanwhile gave both “Furiosa” and “The Garfield Movie” a B-plus CinemaScore and 4.5 stars out of 5 on PostTrak.
In its second weekend, John Krasinski’s “If” fell 53%, adding $16 million through Sunday and $20.7 million through Monday, bringing its domestic total to $63.3 million. Worldwide, it has surpassed $100 million. “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” now in its third weekend, added $13.4 million through Sunday, bringing its global total to $294.8 million, making it the fourth-highest grossing film of the year.
Last week, the industry trade the Hollywood Reporter asked, “What happened to the $100 million opener?” Notably, 2024 has had none yet. The biggest of the year has been “Dune: Part Two,” which opened to $82.5 million in March and went on to earn more than $711 million worldwide.
The lack of a recent runaway hit just puts more pressure on upcoming movies to make up the slack. Still on the way are a slew of potential blockbusters like Paramount’s “A Quiet Place: Day One” (June 27), Universal’s “Despicable Me 4” (July 3) and “Twisters ” (July 19) and two heavy-hitters from Disney: “Inside Out 2” (June 14) and “Deadpool & Wolverine ” (July 26).
