‘Black Panther’ box office reign continues with three-peat

Sony continued to hold the family audience with "Peter Rabbit" and "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" registering drops of only 21.6% and 20.4%, respectively, to land in fifth and seventh places. The live-action/animation hybrid "Peter Rabbit" pulled in $10 million in its fourth weekend, for a total of $84 million. In its eleventh weekend, "Jumanji" grossed $4.5 million for a total of $393.2 million ($928.9 worldwide).