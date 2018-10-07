'Venom' latest hit to trump bad reviews with great box office, while 'A Star Is Born' soars into second spot

Sony Pictures' "Venom" opened in first place in North America with $80 million, topping the previous October opening weekend record by more than $20 million, according to figures from measurement firm ComScore. (The previous record holder, sci-fi thriller "Gravity," opened with $55.7 million in 2013.)
The antihero movie, which cost an estimated $100 million to produce, opened above analysts' predictions of $55 million to $70 million. Following an encounter with a parasitic alien symbiote, journalist Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) becomes Venom, a menacing beast and frequent nemesis of Spider-Man.
"Venom was such a popular character as a comic that over time, [though] he started out as a pure villain, he evolved into this kind of antihero," said Stephen O'Dell, president of international releasing distribution at the studio. "And what we found with the film was… that relationship he has with Eddie Brock has the fun and the funny in it that is a wonderful mix, so I think it's that tonal balance that works so well."
The film earned mixed reviews from audiences and critics with a B+ rating on CinemaScore and a 32% "rotten" rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, reflecting the recent trend of films topping the box office despite poor critical reviews.
"What we're so happy about is the way audiences reacted to the film after we opened," said O'Dell. "It spoke volumes about what the film's overall potential is and we're just really happy that audiences are so pleased with the film."
In second place, Warner Bros.' "A Star Is Born" debuted with $41.2 million, above analysts' predictions of $30 million to $35 million.
The $40-million film is the fourth iteration of the classic Hollywood story, which previously starred Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson in 1976. The new "Star Is Born" features Bradley Cooper (who also directs) as a fading rock star who discovers a talented young female singer-songwriter (Lady Gaga). It earned positive reviews from audiences and critics with an A rating on CinemaScore and a 91% "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
In third place, the studio's "Smallfoot," now in its second weekend, added $14.9 million in domestic receipts for a cumulative $43 million.
Universal's "Night School," also in its second weekend, came in fourth, adding $12.3 million for a cumulative $46.7 million.
Rounding out the top five, the studio's "The House With a Clock in Its Walls," now in its third weekend, earned $7.3 million for a cumulative $55 million.
Also new this week, FTHM's "Met Opera: Aida" came in at No. 10 with $1.2 million.
This coming week, Fox opens the thriller "Bad Times at the El Royale," Universal debuts the drama "First Man" and Sony Pictures premieres the comedy "Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween." In limited release, Amazon Studio opens the drama "Beautiful Boy" and Roadside Attractions reveals the comedy "The Oath."