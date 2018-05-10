The Gabrielle Union home-invasion thriller 'Breaking In' could use some breathing room

Shaun (Union) and her kids Jasmine (Ajiona Alexis) and Glover (Seth Carr) arrive at the remote country compound of Shaun's recently deceased father. She's long been estranged from him, and plans to spend the weekend getting ready to sell the house. They aren't there for more than a few minutes before a crew of four burglars, on the hunt for $4 million in cash they heard her dad kept in a safe, have taken her kids hostage and locked Shaun out. So the twist on the "home invasion" angle is that Shaun is the one trying to break in, in order to save her children.