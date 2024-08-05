Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s Pacific Palisades property hit by burglars
Burglars broke into the Pacific Palisades property of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Los Angeles police sources told The Times.
The couple was not home when the burglary occurred last month, and it is unclear whether anything was taken.
The break-in occurred in a guest house next to the couple’s main home, the sources said. Officials think the property was likely chosen at random and not specifically targeted.
