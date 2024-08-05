Advertisement
California

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s Pacific Palisades property hit by burglars

A man in a tuxedo and a woman in a black dress.
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson in May 2023.
(Vianney Le Caer / Invision / Associated Press)
By Richard WintonStaff Writer 
Burglars broke into the Pacific Palisades property of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Los Angeles police sources told The Times.

The couple was not home when the burglary occurred last month, and it is unclear whether anything was taken.

The break-in occurred in a guest house next to the couple’s main home, the sources said. Officials think the property was likely chosen at random and not specifically targeted.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

