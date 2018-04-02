Bryan Cranston moves beyond 'Breaking Bad' with a new identity in Wes Anderson's 'Isle of Dogs'

He's seeing that potential for change right now in Hollywood too. "We're living in extraordinary times," he adds. "The Time's Up movement. The #MeToo movement. I'm happy with it in an odd way, that every time an aggressive person — a person who robs the dignity of others and forces himself on someone — falls, it feels like the pillars of misogyny are not going to be able to hold it up anymore. And then for a real opportunity to create a new foundation where it's based on mutual respect and honesty and openness — and not a power, might-is-right kind of thing like it is in the dog world."