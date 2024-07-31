Jon Hamm, a man of many multiples

Although he will always be Don Draper to many of us, Jon Hamm is a multifaceted performer who just picked up two Emmy nominations — for his sadistic sheriff from “Fargo” and his smooth-talking tech titan on “The Morning Show.”

14

Acting Emmy nominations received by Hamm so far.

1

Hamm has won once: as drama lead actor for the final season of “Mad Men,” on his …

8th

... nomination for his performance as brilliant, complicated advertising executive Don Draper.

50%

AMC stablemate and fellow antihero-for-the-ages portrayer Bryan Cranston beat Hamm in four of those years for his performance as Walter White on “Breaking Bad.” But now …

2024

... Hamm is the Emmy veteran to beat in the limited/TV movie lead actor race, for his ferocious “Fargo” performance.

7-17

Receiving a second nomination, for drama supporting actor for “The Morning Show,” meant it was just another Wednesday for Hamm, since …

5

... He has vied for two Emmys in a single year four times before — in 2009, 2010, 2012 and 2015 — when he was up for “Mad Men” and guest spots on the Tina Fey comedies “30 Rock” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”

3

For “30 Rock,” Hamm was nominated in 2009 and 2010 for playing handsome but dumb doctor Drew and in 2012 for playing two characters on a live episode — newsman David Brinkley and old-time sitcom character Abner, a blackface role …

2020

... that aimed to criticize Hollywood’s racist past. Eight years later, “30 Rock” producers pulled the episode from streaming and syndication for its use of blackface. But not from Emmy history.

2015

Hamm was nominated for playing a cult leader/kidnapper for laughs on “Schmidt” (another entry in the “no way would this get made today” annals). The character shares many characteristics with Hamm’s “Fargo” sheriff, which means …

2

... Either Fey was prescient or someone from “Fargo” watches Netflix.