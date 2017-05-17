Cannes diary: An opening night of red carpet poses and two very different directors' views on marriage

The 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival began Wednesday night. L.A. Times film critic Justin Chang is taking in the scene and all the movies he can watch on very little sleep. In this, his Cannes diary, we can follow along.

Frothy ‘Ghosts’ and ‘Loveless’ despair

Marion Cotillard signs an autograph on the red carpet for the opening gala screening of "Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)" at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival. (Francois Durand / Getty Images)

Opening night has long been a tricky proposition at the Cannes Film Festival. It’s a high-profile slot, to be sure, but one that confers an oddly weightless, even ersatz prestige.

There have been some charming exceptions to the rule, Pixar’s “Up” (2009) and Wes Anderson’s “Moonrise Kingdom” (2012) not least among them. But for the most part, the festival seems to go out of its way to select a film that won’t upstage the star-packed, auteur-heavy main program, even if it’s a film that few Cannes attendees will even remember in a few days’ time.

That amnesia tends to set in whether the opener is a gaudy summer blockbuster like Baz Luhrmann’s “The Great Gatsby,” which provided the 2013 festival with an especially lavish kickoff, or a slice of low-budget French social realism like Emmanuelle Bercot’s “Standing Tall” (2014). Still, better indifference than the instant notoriety that greeted Ron Howard’s “The Da Vinci Code” back in 2006, when it was promptly (and rightly) declared an opening-night stinker for the ages.

No such hostility awaits this year’s 70th anniversary opener, Arnaud Desplechin’s “Ismael’s Ghosts,” though I suspect not much enthusiasm or visibility is in store, either. Desplechin is one of the most pre-eminent French filmmakers of his generation, and his best work, which includes “My Sex Life … or How I Got Into an Argument,” “Kings and Queen” and “A Christmas Tale,” has the power to make directorial indulgence seem like a virtue.

“Ismael’s Ghosts,” by contrast, is the rare Desplechin joint that seems to want for discipline, which perhaps makes it entirely fitting that it’s about an undisciplined filmmaker. That would be Ismael Vuillard (Mathieu Amalric), a genial, shambling man of cinema who’s on a beachside retreat with his astrophysicist girlfriend, Sylvia (Charlotte Gainsbourg), when the two are suddenly paid a visit by his wife, Carlotta (Marion Cotillard), who vanished mysteriously 21 years earlier.

Marion Cotillard, left, and Charlotte Gainsbourg in Arnaud Desplechin’s "Ismael's Ghosts." (Wild Bunch)

It’s the sort of premise that could easily be played for plate-smashing histrionics or delirious romantic farce, and there are shades of both. Desplechin’s movies are often praised for their wonderfully lived-in messiness, and for a while “Ismael’s Ghosts” seems to fit that inspired pattern. It’s a busy, convulsive and fragmentary piece of work, with strange plot turns and dazzling formal gimmicks (iris shots, intra-scene dissolves, weirdly unmotivated music cues) coming at you every minute.

But then the thing derails and becomes, shall we say, the wrong kind of mess. Scenes from Ismael’s latest production, a thriller about a genial spy named Ivan Dedalus (Louis Garrel), pepper the main narrative in cheeky film-within-a-film fashion. Art begins to mirror life (or is it vice versa?), and Desplechin’s elaborate meta-conceits take a bizarre and abruptly violent turn.

More fatally, the romantic triangle at the movie’s center never becomes sufficiently engaging to warrant all this fussy ornamentation. Amalric has starred in six previous Desplechin joints, but rarely has he been encouraged to go as shoutily over the top as he does here. Cotillard’s character seems lost in a narcissistic fog, oblivious to the hell she has inflicted on her husband and her father (a touching Laszlo Szabo). The saving grace is Gainsbourg, whose initial hard-to-get rapport with Amalric — no one can do wistful exasperation quite like Gainsbourg — is one of the movie’s undiluted pleasures.

When I interviewed Desplechin two years ago, he described the still-in-the-works “Ismael’s Ghosts” as “full of bitterness and anger and furious characters … the shape and form of it are quite different from anything I’ve ever done.”

At the time, he was preparing for the U.S. release of his superb prior picture, “My Golden Days,” which had been mystifyingly denied a competition slot at Cannes in 2014 and wound up premiering in the parallel Directors’ Fortnight program instead.

Desplechin, who served on the Cannes competition jury last year, is now officially back in the official selection with “Ismael’s Ghosts,” even though the film, like most Cannes opening-night films, is playing out of competition. That seems about right. Not unlike this year’s jury president, Pedro Almodóvar, Desplechin is a perennial Cannes bridesmaid who has yet to win the Palme d’Or. I suspect he will someday, and for a movie that haunts my dreams longer than these particular “Ghosts” will.

French director Arnaud Desplechin, left, with actors Marion Cotillard, Louis Garrel and Charlotte Gainsbourg arriving for the opening gala screening of "Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)" at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival. (Guillaume Horcajuelo / EPA)

As Amalric, Cotillard, Gainsbourg and Garrel posed on the red carpet outside the festival’s Grand Théâtre Lumière on Wednesday evening, a bevy of jet-lagged journalists made their way into the nearby Salle Debussy for their opening-night attraction: the first press screening of the competition. And in typically shrewd fashion, festival programmers saw fit to counter the antic frothiness of “Ismael’s Ghosts” with “Loveless,” two hours of gorgeously gloomy existential despair courtesy of the well-regarded Russian filmmaker Andrey Zvyagintsev.

Often touted as an heir to Tarkovsky, Russian cinema’s other famously austere Andrey, Zvyagintsev previously competed at Cannes with “Leviathan” (2014), which won the jury’s screenwriting award and went on to score an Oscar nomination for foreign-language film. Like that earlier film, “Loveless” is a shatteringly bleak family drama that expands into a corrosive critique of its country’s social, political and spiritual ills.

The setup may remind you, on paper, of Asghar Farhadi’s “A Separation”: An unhappy marriage is at an end, leaving a child’s fate hanging in the balance. But “Loveless” has none of Farhadi’s delicate humanist probing. Its bitterly feuding spouses, Zhenya (Maryana Spivak) and Boris (Alexei Rozin), are irredeemably rotten from the get-go. Eager to move on with their new romantic partners (Boris’ lover is pregnant as the divorce proceedings get under way), they prove largely indifferent to the suffering of their son, Alyosha (Matvey Novikov, in a near-silent scream of a performance), the product of an unwanted pregnancy that forced them to marry 12 years earlier.

Matvey Novikov in the film "Loveless." (Wild Bunch)

One day Alyosha goes missing, prompting a police investigation, an extensive search and some parental anguish (though not nearly enough). If the first half’s acerbic “Scenes From a Marriage” approach feels a touch familiar, the procedural minutiae of the second half proves almost inexplicably mesmerizing. A shot of workers moving through a derelict building, or even the simple sight of orange-vested volunteers moving in a line across the rugged terrain, attains the full majestic force of Zvyagintsev’s remarkable visual concentration. (His cinematographer is Mikhail Krichman, who also shot “Leviathan” and the director’s underrated 2007 drama, “The Banishment.”)

Moments like these — much like the shots of the couple’s glass-walled apartment, subtly pointing to the class dynamics at work — can make you feel as if you’re staring at an X-ray of the sick soul of modern Russia. That may be an overly reductive reading, but it’s one that suits the unapologetic bluntness of Zvyagintsev’s political jabs. TVs and radios are forever supplying a background stream of grim headlines, the most recent of which concerns the conflict in Eastern Ukraine.

Russia has of course been dominating the American news cycle for reasons that are never mentioned here, and for those inclined to dismiss an entire country as a sinister monolithic entity, this picture’s rich artistry and slow-burning moral anger will serve as an important corrective. It scarcely needs to be stated that the lessons of “Loveless” are not limited to the Russian populace alone. By the end of this despairingly sad movie, Zvyagintsev forces us to ask what kind of world we’re leaving behind for our children, and whether we can ever love them enough to make up the difference.

https://twitter.com/JustinCChang/status/865010817418182663

Support our journalism Already a subscriber? Thank you for your support. If you are not, please consider subscribing today. Get full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.

justin.chang@latimes.com

UPDATES:

This story will be updated throughout the Cannes Film Festival.