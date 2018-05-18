John Travolta's 'Gotti' had a rocky road to the Cannes Film Festival and the challenges aren't over yet

With the rights back in its hands, the filmmaking team spent about six weeks recutting "Gotti," which follows John Gotti Sr.'s rise to notoriety in the New York crime world, painting him as a loving father and husband who just happened to orchestrate murders on the side. The film is based on a book by John Gotti Jr., who also traveled to Cannes. The Latin artist Pitbull, who had been scheduled to appear in Cannes but did not, was recruited to provide an original song and score the film, which also makes use of his existing tracks such as "Don't Stop the Party."