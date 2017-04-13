Cannes 2017: American indie darlings Noah Baumbach, Todd Haynes and Sofia Coppola form a competition corps

A range of unconventional American players — from Sofia Coppola to the Safdie Bros., Noah Baumbach to Netflix — will populate this year’s Cannes Film Festival competition lineup.
Organizers announced the selections Thursday morning in Paris, where in addition to many of the European favorites came the names of movies by American directors who haven’t been to Cannes in competition — or at all.
Among them are Baumbach’s “The Meyerowitz Stories,” a story of adult siblings starring Adam Sandler and Ben Stiller; Coppola’s “The Beguiled,” based on the same novel as Clint Eastwood’s outre 1971 film; and Benny and Josh Safdie’s caper tale “Good Time.” All three will play in competition.
Ditto Todd Haynes’ “Wonderstruck.” The “Carol” director making his return to the Croisette after his 2015 appearance — after going 17 years without one--with his time-spanning adaptation of Brian Selznick's children’s book.
Making an even rarer appearance on the Croisette is John Cameron Mitchell, with his “How To Talk to Girls At Parties” playing out of competition. The sci-fi romance, starring Elle Fanning and Alex Sharp, is based on a Neil Gaiman short story. (Or in the words of an IMDb summary: “An alien touring the galaxy breaks away from her group and meets two young inhabitants of the most dangerous place in the universe: the London suburb of Croydon.”)
Netflix will bring two movies to competition for the first time ever: “Meyerowitz,” which it recently bought, and Bong Joon Ho’s “Okja,” the South Korean director’s story of a girl and her mythic-creature friend that marks the director’s followup to 2013’s “Snowpiercer.”
The distributor is debuting movies in Cannes after dominating such recent festivals as Sundance but remaining at arm’s length from Cannes, which heavily privileges the theatrical experience.
Netflix wasted little time Thursday touting the achievement. “Netflix celebrates its first Cannes selection of original movies … marking a milestone for its ever-growing slate of exclusive and diverse content,” it said in a release shortly after the announcement.
Upstarts ruled the day generally. Sure, a number of favored Cannes directors will be back to a festival known for rewarding its own: the Turkish-German director Fatih Akin (“In The Fade”), “The Artist” helmer Michel Hazanavicius (“Redoubtable,” about a young Jean-Luc Godard, quelle scandal) and Arnaud Desplechin (“Ishmael’s Ghosts,” a return to competition after he opted for the Fortnight with his 2015 “My Golden Days” rather than take a spot in the official selection; his new movie will open the festival).
Cannes returnee Sergei Loznitsa — the Ukrainian director behind fest titles “My Joy,” “In the Fog” and “Maidan” — will be back with the “Crime & Punishment”-flavored “A Gentle Creature.”
And perhaps most prominently in many film quarters is a new Yorgos Lanthimos film. The director of “Dogtooth” and “The Lobster” brings a new movie, “The Killing of a Sacred Deer,” with a plot described as “a surgeon forms a familial bond with a sinister teenage boy, with disastrous results.” Like “Lobster,” it’s in English and stars Colin Farrell.
But the festival is short on diehards. Michael Haneke, who will bring the European refugee-crisis drama “Happy End” to Cannes, is the only director of the 19 thus far in competition to have won the Palme d’Or. (He’s won it twice in the past eight years, with “The White Ribbon” and “Amour.”)
Among the foreign-born competition first-timers is Bong Joon-ho, who previously was in Un Certain Regard — and even that was eight years ago. The 73-year-old French director Jacques Doillon, far more likely to premiere his movies in Berlin and elsewhere, is in competition with his biopic “Rodin.”
English-language filmmakers have been on the ascent at Cannes in recent years, with the festival premiering a high-proportion of directors from the U.S. and U.K. — or Europeans and Asians making international co-productions in English.
Still, it’s worth noting that only two of the past ten Palme d’Or winners — Terrence Malick’s “The Tree of Life” and Ken Loach’s “I, Daniel Blake” — were in English.
Among actors, it will be hard to top the year Nicole Kidman is having. After an Oscar nomination in February for her work in “Lion,” acclaim this spring for her turn in HBO’s “Big Little Lies” and even a Kidman World Cup, she will follow it with the Cannes hat trick. She has parts in “The Beguiled,” “Sacred Deer” and “How To Talk to Girls at Parties.” (Colin Farrell, incidentally, notches two goals: he’s in “Beguiled” and “Sacred Deer.”)
But the announcement particularly marks a next step for the American independent movement, with Baumbach and the Safdies stepping into the Cannes competition limelight.
The Safdies, the indie filmmakers behind such movies as “Daddy Longlegs” and “The Pleasure of Being Robbed,” take perhaps the biggest step up: W “Time,” starring Robert Pattinson and Barkhad Abdi, they will be in competition for the first time, after previous entries in the parallel Directors Fortnight,
All of these movies will seek the favor of a jury headed by Pedro Almodovar, himself a Cannes mainstay, from a country (Spain) that this year has no movies in competition.
For Coppola, meanwhile, the “Beguiled’ premiere (the film is an adaptation of Thomas Cullinan’s book “A Painted Devil”) marks an upgrade after her “The Bling Ring” opened the lower-profile Un Certain Regard four years ago. Coppola will have her first film in competition at Cannes in over a decade; her “Marie Antoinette” divided audiences all the way back in 2006.
That same year, John Cameron Mitchell scandalized audiences with his explicit “Shortbus,” out of competition. Eleven years later he’ll come back, again out of competition when he unveils “How To Talk To Girls at Parties.”
And add to all that the American auteur factor in David Lynch, who has not made in a film in over a decade but will have new work there: episodes from his “Twin Peaks” Showtime reboot.
On the other end of the spectrum comes the conspicuous absence of big American studio directors: Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Clint Eastwood, Woody Allen, Steven Soderbergh. So prevalent in the past — indeed, last year saw studio mainstays Spielberg, Jodie Foster and Shane Black all premiere movies out of competition — their ranks will not be represented at Cannes at all.
In some cases that’s a function of timing, as Cannes-friendly movies may simply not be ready. But perhaps the directors that stand out most on this list are Soderbergh and Allen, who actually have new works at or near completion. Soderbergh’s “Logan Lucky,” a Southern heist comedy starring Adam Driver and Channing Tatum, might have nabbed a slot in Cannes, especially since it marks the director’s return to feature film helming after a much-ballyhooed retirement — not to mention that Soderbergh is a Palme d’Or winner who had debuted several films on the Croisette. But the August release is now likely to skip the festival circuit entirely.
Allen, a Cannes regular (his “Café Society” opened the fest last year), won’t bring his “Wonder Wheel,” a story of 1950s Coney Island to the festival ahead of its Amazon release likely later this year.
In fact, major studios — from Warner Bros. to Fox to Universal to Pixar — will, as of now, all sit Cannes out. That might not seem like major news in this franchise era, but it’s in fact rare; usually a “Mad Max” or “Inside Out” makes its way on to the lineup, as a studio looks to ride good reviews to a big international release.
The movies that might have most expected to do that this year are Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk” or Alexander Payne’s “Downsizing,” but the Warner Bros. war film and Paramount economy-themed dramedy, respectively, are not headed there.
It’s a very different story for U.S. upstarts. Netflix is far from the only new-generation distributor with multiple competition entrants. (One Netflix title that won’t be there, incidentally: “War Machine,” the David Michod-directed tale inspired by Stanley McChrystal starring Brad Pitt as the polarizing general.) The New York-based A24, fresh off its best picture win for “Moonlight” — and rapidly becoming Netflix’s HBO-esque foil on the film side — has “Deer” and “Good Time.”
And Amazon, which had multiple selections at Cannes last year, returns with films such as “Wonderstruck” and “You Were Never Really Here,” Lynne Ramsay’s movie based on the Jonathan Ames novel that stars Joaquin Phoenix. The movie marks the Scottish auteur’s first effort since “We Need To Talk About Kevin,” which was a sensation at Cannes six years ago.
Cannes kicks off May 17, entering one of the most charged environments in a generation, coming just weeks after a French election that could augur in a new era. It’s fitting that this year’s Cannes does something of the same.
