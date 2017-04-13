Cannes 2017: American indie darlings Noah Baumbach, Todd Haynes and Sofia Coppola form a competition corps

A range of unconventional American players — from Sofia Coppola to the Safdie Bros., Noah Baumbach to Netflix — will populate this year’s Cannes Film Festival competition lineup.

Organizers announced the selections Thursday morning in Paris, where in addition to many of the European favorites came the names of movies by American directors who haven’t been to Cannes in competition — or at all.

Among them are Baumbach’s “The Meyerowitz Stories,” a story of adult siblings starring Adam Sandler and Ben Stiller; Coppola’s “The Beguiled,” based on the same novel as Clint Eastwood’s outre 1971 film; and Benny and Josh Safdie’s caper tale “Good Time.” All three will play in competition.

Ditto Todd Haynes’ “Wonderstruck.” The “Carol” director making his return to the Croisette after his 2015 appearance — after going 17 years without one--with his time-spanning adaptation of Brian Selznick's children’s book.

Making an even rarer appearance on the Croisette is John Cameron Mitchell, with his “How To Talk to Girls At Parties” playing out of competition. The sci-fi romance, starring Elle Fanning and Alex Sharp, is based on a Neil Gaiman short story. (Or in the words of an IMDb summary: “An alien touring the galaxy breaks away from her group and meets two young inhabitants of the most dangerous place in the universe: the London suburb of Croydon.”)

Netflix will bring two movies to competition for the first time ever: “Meyerowitz,” which it recently bought, and Bong Joon Ho’s “Okja,” the South Korean director’s story of a girl and her mythic-creature friend that marks the director’s followup to 2013’s “Snowpiercer.”

The distributor is debuting movies in Cannes after dominating such recent festivals as Sundance but remaining at arm’s length from Cannes, which heavily privileges the theatrical experience.

Netflix wasted little time Thursday touting the achievement. “Netflix celebrates its first Cannes selection of original movies … marking a milestone for its ever-growing slate of exclusive and diverse content,” it said in a release shortly after the announcement.

Upstarts ruled the day generally. Sure, a number of favored Cannes directors will be back to a festival known for rewarding its own: the Turkish-German director Fatih Akin (“In The Fade”), “The Artist” helmer Michel Hazanavicius (“Redoubtable,” about a young Jean-Luc Godard, quelle scandal) and Arnaud Desplechin (“Ishmael’s Ghosts,” a return to competition after he opted for the Fortnight with his 2015 “My Golden Days” rather than take a spot in the official selection; his new movie will open the festival).

Cannes returnee Sergei Loznitsa — the Ukrainian director behind fest titles “My Joy,” “In the Fog” and “Maidan” — will be back with the “Crime & Punishment”-flavored “A Gentle Creature.”

And perhaps most prominently in many film quarters is a new Yorgos Lanthimos film. The director of “Dogtooth” and “The Lobster” brings a new movie, “The Killing of a Sacred Deer,” with a plot described as “a surgeon forms a familial bond with a sinister teenage boy, with disastrous results.” Like “Lobster,” it’s in English and stars Colin Farrell.

But the festival is short on diehards. Michael Haneke, who will bring the European refugee-crisis drama “Happy End” to Cannes, is the only director of the 19 thus far in competition to have won the Palme d’Or. (He’s won it twice in the past eight years, with “The White Ribbon” and “Amour.”)

Among the foreign-born competition first-timers is Bong Joon-ho, who previously was in Un Certain Regard — and even that was eight years ago. The 73-year-old French director Jacques Doillon, far more likely to premiere his movies in Berlin and elsewhere, is in competition with his biopic “Rodin.”

English-language filmmakers have been on the ascent at Cannes in recent years, with the festival premiering a high-proportion of directors from the U.S. and U.K. — or Europeans and Asians making international co-productions in English.

Still, it’s worth noting that only two of the past ten Palme d’Or winners — Terrence Malick’s “The Tree of Life” and Ken Loach’s “I, Daniel Blake” — were in English.

Among actors, it will be hard to top the year Nicole Kidman is having. After an Oscar nomination in February for her work in “Lion,” acclaim this spring for her turn in HBO’s “Big Little Lies” and even a Kidman World Cup, she will follow it with the Cannes hat trick. She has parts in “The Beguiled,” “Sacred Deer” and “How To Talk to Girls at Parties.” (Colin Farrell, incidentally, notches two goals: he’s in “Beguiled” and “Sacred Deer.”)

But the announcement particularly marks a next step for the American independent movement, with Baumbach and the Safdies stepping into the Cannes competition limelight.

The Safdies, the indie filmmakers behind such movies as “Daddy Longlegs” and “The Pleasure of Being Robbed,” take perhaps the biggest step up: W “Time,” starring Robert Pattinson and Barkhad Abdi, they will be in competition for the first time, after previous entries in the parallel Directors Fortnight,

All of these movies will seek the favor of a jury headed by Pedro Almodovar, himself a Cannes mainstay, from a country (Spain) that this year has no movies in competition.