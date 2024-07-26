All the major ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ cameos, explained

“Deadpool & Wolverine” sees Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), left, team up with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) and many others. Here’s a breakdown of the biggest cameos.

This story contains spoilers for “Deadpool & Wolverine” and is meant to be read after the film has been seen.

Marvel’s Merc with a Mouth is back — and he brought more than a few friends with him.

It’s been six long years since audiences last saw Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool on the big screen, but Marvel’s beloved antihero returns, as mouthy as ever, in “Deadpool & Wolverine,” out Friday. As the title suggests, the film also marks the return of Hugh Jackman as “X-Men’s” gruff Wolverine. It’s a reunion of sorts for the two characters: Reynolds first appeared as Wade Wilson opposite Jackman in 2009’s “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” (minus the red suit).

As Deadpool repeatedly reminds audiences, much has changed for him since “Deadpool 2” was released in 2018. Namely, Disney acquired Fox in 2019, along with the film rights to popular Marvel characters like Deadpool and the X-Men. “Deadpool 3” takes advantage of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s multiverse era and is packed with cameos of characters audiences might remember from Fox’s catalog of Marvel films.

Advertisement

Among those spotted in “Deadpool & Wolverine” include the aptly named Pyro (Aaron Stanford) from “X-Men” (2000) and “X2” (2003) as well as Wolverine nemeses Sabretooth (Tyler Mane) from “X-Men” and Lady Deathstrike (Kelly Hu) from “X2.” Other familiar villainous mutants that appear include Toad, Azazel and Juggernaut.

There are also plenty of other cameos, including a number of familiar faces from the MCU as well as other surprise appearances.

Here’s a breakdown of “Deadpool & Wolverine’s” biggest cameos from Marvel movies past. (One last time: Turn back now if you haven’t seen the film.)

Advertisement

Johnny Storm

Johnny Storm (Chris Evans) is fascinated by his fiery powers in 2005’s “Fantastic Four.” (Kerry Hayes / 20th Century Fox)

Chris Evans at the “Ghosted” premiere in 2023. (Evan Agostini / Invision / AP)

Years before Chris Evans suited up as Captain America to help lead the Avengers, he made his superhero movie debut as a member of Marvel’s First Family, the Fantastic Four. Evans played Johnny Storm, a.k.a. the Human Torch, in 2005’s “Fantastic Four” and its 2007 follow-up, “Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.” This incarnation of the superhero team also included Ioan Gruffudd as Reed Richards (Mister Fantastic), Jessica Alba as Sue Storm (Invisible Woman) and Michael Chiklis as Ben Grimm (the Thing). Johnny and the other members of the Fantastic Four develop superpowers after being exposed to cosmic energy in space.

Advertisement

Johnny appears in the new film as Deadpool and Wolverine’s potential ally against the telepathic villain Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin).

The MCU’s incarnation of the Fantastic Four will include Pedro Pascal as Reed, Vanessa Kirby as Sue, Joseph Quinn as Johnny and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben.

Laura / X-23

Dafne Keen as Laura, Hugh Jackman as Logan/Wolverine and Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier in the 2017 film “Logan.” (Ben Rothstein / 20th Century Fox / Marvel)

Dafne Keen at the Beverly Hilton in 2019. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

As teased in the film’s trailer, “Deadpool & Wolverine” sees the return of Dafne Keen as Laura from 2017’s “Logan.” Laura, also known as X-23, was created in an experiment using Logan’s DNA so her powers (and aspects of her personality) are very similar to her surrogate father’s. Keene, who was just 11 when “Logan” was filmed, was praised for her performance — then-Times film critic Kenneth Turan described her as an “effective newcomer” in his review — and was a fan favorite in Fox’s R-rated “X-Men” spinoff.

Deadpool and Wolverine meet X-23 as part of a team that has been fighting against Cassandra.

Advertisement

Elektra

Wielding her signature weapons, sais, Elektra (Jennifer Garner) springs into action in the 2003 film “Daredevil.” (Zade Rosenthal / 20th Century Fox)

Jennifer Garner at the SAG Awards in 2020. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Between launching its “X-Men” and “Fantastic Four” franchises, Fox released a couple of films revolving around the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen. Jennifer Garner first appeared as Elektra in 2003’s “Daredevil,” which starred Ben Affleck as Matt Murdock, a blind attorney who moonlights as a vigilante. Elektra is a skilled, sai-wielding assassin who serves as both Daredevil’s love interest and adversary. Garner last portrayed the character in 2005’s “Elektra,” a spinoff that follows the title character as a contract killer. (Garner and Affleck were also a couple offscreen and were married from 2005 to 2018 — their divorce is coyly addressed in the film.)

Elektra is part of the team that agrees to help Deadpool and Wolverine along with X-23.

Blade

Wesley Snipes in 2004’s “Blade: Trinity.” (Diyah Pera / New Line Cinema)

Wesley Snipes at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2019. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Wesley Snipes portrayed the vampire hunter Blade in a trilogy of films: “Blade” (1998), “Blade II” (2002) and “Blade: Trinity,” which also starred Reynolds (2004). Blade is a human-vampire hybrid whose mother was attacked and killed by vampires while she was pregnant with him. He relies on a special serum to keep his own bloodlust at bay. The “Blade” films were released by New Line Cinema, which is now a part of Warner Bros. Discovery.

Advertisement

The one and (so far) only Blade, as he calls himself in the film, is also part of the ragtag team that includes X-23 and Elektra.

In 2019, it was announced that Mahershala Ali had been cast to play Blade in the MCU reboot of the character. After a number of creative shuffles, “Blade” is expected to reach theaters in 2025.

Gambit

Channing Tatum at the premiere of “Fly Me to the Moon” in New York in July. (Evan Agostini / Invision / AP)

At long last, Channing Tatum makes his debut as Gambit in “Deadpool & Wolverine.” Tatum had long been attached to an “X-Men” spinoff for the Ragin’ Cajun Remy LeBeau, which ended up becoming a casualty of Disney’s acquisition of Fox. After Tatum had expressed interest in playing the character, it was announced in 2014 that he would appear in a future “X-Men”-related project as Gambit. A “Gambit” film was slated for 2016 but faced a number of delays until it was officially canceled in 2019.

Gambit (and his energy-charged playing cards) is also part of the team Deadpool and Wolverine meet while trying to figure out how to defeat Cassandra.

BONUS: Henry Cavill and Blake Lively also appear in “Deadpool & Wolverine” as alternate versions of the title characters. Cavill, who appears as a Wolverine variant, previously portrayed DC icon Superman in that other superhero franchise. Lively, whose face is not actually seen on screen, is married to Reynolds and is credited as Lady Deadpool.