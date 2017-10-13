Greek Orthodox boy meets Muslim girl in charming romantic comedy 'Alex & Eve'

The beats of “Alex & Eve” will be predictable to anyone who has seen “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” — or any other cross-cultural romance. However, this amiable Australian comedy directed by Peter Andrikides​ from a script by Alex Lykos will still melt softer hearts with its earnest, funny approach to a relationship between a Greek Orthodox man and a Lebanese Muslim woman.

Alex (Richard Brancatisano) is still single in Sydney, much to the disappointment of his traditional Greek parents. Meanwhile, Eve (Andrea Demetriades) suffers pressure from her parents to find a Muslim husband after her younger brother marries first. After Alex and Eve meet through mutual friends, they begin a quiet romance that struggles to grow under disapproval from their respective communities.

Beyond the strong chemistry between Demetriades and Brancatisano, “Alex & Eve” doesn’t spend enough time developing the relationship between the titular couple. The romance lacks the depth that can make a love story feel real, but the performances charm, as does the film’s well-meaning take on culture clashes.

Though it was made in 2015, “Alex and Eve” seems even more relevant for a release in 2017, given the growing prominence of Islam in cultural and political conversations. It doesn’t give much insight into any of its characters, but it does deserve praise for humanizing Muslims on screen in a way that was rare before “The Big Sick.”

-------------

‘Alex & Eve’

Not rated

Running time: 1 hour, 31 minutes

Playing: Laemmle Playhouse 7, Pasadena

CAPTION Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston, Liev Schreiber and Tilda Swinton are among the stars who lend their voices to Wes Anderson's "Isle of Dogs." Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston, Liev Schreiber and Tilda Swinton are among the stars who lend their voices to Wes Anderson's "Isle of Dogs." CAPTION Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston, Liev Schreiber and Tilda Swinton are among the stars who lend their voices to Wes Anderson's "Isle of Dogs." Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston, Liev Schreiber and Tilda Swinton are among the stars who lend their voices to Wes Anderson's "Isle of Dogs." CAPTION Matt Damon, Oscar Isaac and Julianne Moore star in the trailer for George Clooney's "Suburbicon." Matt Damon, Oscar Isaac and Julianne Moore star in the trailer for George Clooney's "Suburbicon." CAPTION Trailer for Marvel's "Black Panther," starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Forest Whitaker and Angela Bassett. Trailer for Marvel's "Black Panther," starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Forest Whitaker and Angela Bassett. CAPTION Chadwick Boseman stars as Thurgood Marshall, along with Sterling K. Brown, Kate Hudson, Dan Stevens and Josh Gad in "Marshall." Chadwick Boseman stars as Thurgood Marshall, along with Sterling K. Brown, Kate Hudson, Dan Stevens and Josh Gad in "Marshall." CAPTION Judi Dench and Michael Gambon star in "Victoria and Abdul." Judi Dench and Michael Gambon star in "Victoria and Abdul."

calendar@latimes.com