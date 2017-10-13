Greek Orthodox boy meets Muslim girl in charming romantic comedy 'Alex & Eve'

The beats of “Alex & Eve” will be predictable to anyone who has seen “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” — or any other cross-cultural romance. However, this amiable Australian comedy directed by Peter Andrikides from a script by Alex Lykos will still melt softer hearts with its earnest, funny approach to a relationship between a Greek Orthodox man and a Lebanese Muslim woman.
Alex (Richard Brancatisano) is still single in Sydney, much to the disappointment of his traditional Greek parents. Meanwhile, Eve (Andrea Demetriades) suffers pressure from her parents to find a Muslim husband after her younger brother marries first. After Alex and Eve meet through mutual friends, they begin a quiet romance that struggles to grow under disapproval from their respective communities.
Beyond the strong chemistry between Demetriades and Brancatisano, “Alex & Eve” doesn’t spend enough time developing the relationship between the titular couple. The romance lacks the depth that can make a love story feel real, but the performances charm, as does the film’s well-meaning take on culture clashes.
Though it was made in 2015, “Alex and Eve” seems even more relevant for a release in 2017, given the growing prominence of Islam in cultural and political conversations. It doesn’t give much insight into any of its characters, but it does deserve praise for humanizing Muslims on screen in a way that was rare before “The Big Sick.”
‘Alex & Eve’
Not rated
Running time: 1 hour, 31 minutes
Playing: Laemmle Playhouse 7, Pasadena