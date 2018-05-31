'All Summers End' wastes strong cast with bad choices

But with the terrible decision to bracket it all as the ruefully narrated remembrance of the older Conrad (Pablo Schreiber), we’re subjected to Captain Obvious contextualizing marked by mood-shattering interjections like “I was furious” (because Sheridan isn’t already communicating that?) and “Some of us grow wiser, some of us don’t.” (Oh really?) It’s the kind of ersatz, actor-undercutting stab at authorial seriousness that makes it as regrettable a choice as Conrad’s when he indulges in a night of vandalizing that goes horribly wrong.