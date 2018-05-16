Documentary 'Always at the Carlyle' leaves you on the outside looking in at luxury NYC hotel

Filmmaker Matthew Miele directed the similarly gushy "Scatter My Ashes at Bergdorf's," and this documentary revels in money, celebrity and proximity to both. Lit by flashes of the paparazzi's bulbs, it's a window into an experience that most will never have, but one wishes we would have gotten a deeper view of the hotel than Miele wants to — or could — show us. Each moment in "Always at the Carlyle" feels like a pitch. Though it's effective in presenting the hotel's appeal, the salesman's greasy fingerprints linger, a stain which would never be welcome at the pristine spot.