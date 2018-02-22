Offbeat horror-romance 'Are We Not Cats' is surprisingly involving

Eli's hit a rough patch in his life: His parents are moving to Arizona, his girlfriend's moved on to someone else, and all he's left with is an old moving truck. Through a delivery gig, he meets the bleach-swilling Kyle (Michael Godere) and then his colorfully be-wigged girlfriend Anya at a grimy underground DIY rock club. Eli's grasp on life is tenuous, and his fixation on Anya seems to be the only thing motivating him. He gets a job at the lumber yard where she works, woos her with stolen gifts, and soon, the two are engaging in the intimate act of eating each other's hair, a predilection that quickly turns dangerous.