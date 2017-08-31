'Beside Bowie: The Mick Ronson Story' argues that British rocker deserves more credit for Ziggy Stardust success

The rock doc “Beside Bowie: The Mick Ronson Story,” directed by veteran rock ’n’ roll chronicler Jon Brewer, asks who was Ziggy Stardust without the Spiders From Mars? The answer the film arrives at is: probably not without Ronson, David Bowie’s lead guitarist in the early 1970s.

A humble gardener from Hull, Ronson was the sonic muscle behind Bowie’s theatrics, and later a producer and arranger for other artists. The film centers on the argument that Ronson, who died of liver cancer in 1993, deserved far more credit than he received for shaping Bowie’s sound through arrangements and production.

Ronson was treated and paid as a gigging musician on Bowie’s first tours and early albums, but those interviewed, including wife Suzi and Bowie ex-wife, Angie, vehemently assert that Ronson was just as much responsible for the genius of those records.

Recordings of Bowie speaking about Ronson are used as narration throughout, but his warm praise doesn’t quite mesh with the descriptions of the professional fallouts and Ronson’s financial struggles late in life. Former Bowie manager Tony Defries becomes the scapegoat for this villainy.

“Beside Bowie” could use more structural rigor in the edit, but it’s an illuminating film about a man who deserved more shine. Getting to know Mick Ronson, you’ll never again hear “Life on Mars,” Lou Reed’s “Perfect Day” or even John Mellencamp’s “Jack & Diane” without thinking of him.

-------------

‘Beside Bowie: The Mick Ronson Story’

No rating

Running time: 1 hour, 43 minutes

Playing: Laemmle Music Hall, Beverly Hills

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

CAPTION Matt Damon, Oscar Isaac and Julianne Moore star in the trailer for George Clooney's "Suburbicon." Matt Damon, Oscar Isaac and Julianne Moore star in the trailer for George Clooney's "Suburbicon." CAPTION Matt Damon, Oscar Isaac and Julianne Moore star in the trailer for George Clooney's "Suburbicon." Matt Damon, Oscar Isaac and Julianne Moore star in the trailer for George Clooney's "Suburbicon." CAPTION Trailer for Marvel's "Black Panther," starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Forest Whitaker and Angela Bassett. Trailer for Marvel's "Black Panther," starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Forest Whitaker and Angela Bassett. CAPTION Chadwick Boseman stars as Thurgood Marshall, along with Sterling K. Brown, Kate Hudson, Dan Stevens and Josh Gad in "Marshall." Chadwick Boseman stars as Thurgood Marshall, along with Sterling K. Brown, Kate Hudson, Dan Stevens and Josh Gad in "Marshall." CAPTION Judi Dench and Michael Gambon star in "Victoria and Abdul." Judi Dench and Michael Gambon star in "Victoria and Abdul." CAPTION Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas and Bobby Cannavale star in Sony's "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle." Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas and Bobby Cannavale star in Sony's "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle."

calendar@latimes.com