Review: Cyberpunk actioner 'Bleeding Steel' is not Jackie Chan's finest moment

Directed by Leo Zhang and written by Zhang, Siwei Cui and Erica Xia-Hou, the film was released in China last December and has been retrofitted for a U.S. release, seemingly with almost every character’s lines dubbed, adding to the sense of low-budget surreality. The plot is so convoluted it is nearly impossible to explain in brief. It involves biomechanical human experimentation, evil cyborgs hungry for Chan’s daughter Nancy’s medically enhanced regenerative blood, male hackers who pass as female strippers, a henchwoman in a vinyl trench coat straight out of “The Matrix,” mean Australian skaters, and a steampunk Criss Angel-style magician.