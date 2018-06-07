Simon Baker's coming-of-age surf drama 'Breath' effectively captures emotional turbulence

Such is the thematic terrain for a coming-of-age story — adapted from Tim Winton’s novel — that finds a pair of adventurous teenage boys falling under the sway of a reclusive older surfer (Baker). What appeals to near-feral Loonie (Ben Spence) and thoughtful Pikelet (Samson Coulter) about their enigmatic new friend Sando — a one-time wave superstar living quietly with his wife Eva (Elizabeth Debicki), a ski champion felled by injury — is his Zen-like board tutelage, but also how his unruffled demeanor overall suggests a path to a chill, beauty-laden adulthood.