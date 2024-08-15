‘The Mentalist’ star Simon Baker charged with DUI in Australia

Australian actor Simon Baker, best known for his leading role in CBS’ hit series “The Mentalist,” is facing drunk-driving charges in Australia.

Australian media reported the actor, 55, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, and attempting to drive under the influence of alcohol. Further details were unavailable.

After “The Mentalist” was canceled in its shortened seventh season in 2015, Baker appeared in smaller films before returning to TV with the Netflix series “Boy Swallows Universe,” which debuted in January.

Baker also had roles in the CBS series “The Guardian” from 2001 to 2004 and the 2006 film “The Devil Wears Prada,” among others. He was awarded a Walk of Fame star on Valentine’s Day in 2013.

His latest movie is the 2023 Australian independent film “Limbo,” for which Los Angeles Times credited him with a “remarkably lived-in” performance. And last week, Deadline reported Baker was set to direct all episodes of a new TV series adapting Emily Perkins’ novel “Lioness.”

The recent charges, however, mean he will also be heading to court. Baker is reportedly scheduled to appear in court in the town of Mullumbimby in northern New South Wales on Sept. 4.

