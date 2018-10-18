Review: Documentary 'Charm City' probes tense relationship between citizens and police in Baltimore

Police captain Monique has 16 years on the job, but it’s her traumatic Baltimore childhood, coming from a home of desperation, drugs, and death, that informs her empathetic ways in uniform. In the poor, neglected, drug-riddled Eastern District, a brawny local figure named Alex — once targeted by racist officers, now a hard-working protégé to revered neighborhood patriarch, Mr. C — channels his anger at the injustice he sees every day into street-level programs that help kids, and that interrupt tense street flare-ups before they lead to more homicide statistics. Young, solution-minded city councilman Brandon Scott, meanwhile, believes politics is where real change can occur.