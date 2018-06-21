'Christian Audigier the Vif' doc on late fashion designer goes long on style, skimps on substance

“Christian Audigier the Vif” lacks the strong narrative structure that would make it a better documentary, and it often skips details about Audigier’s life and experience that might have offered deeper insight into the designer. The film also isn’t concerned with his flaws, spending only fleeting moments on his ego and unkindness and choosing to focus almost entirely on his saintly qualities. This is director Didier Beringuer’s first feature, and while it matches its subject in style, it offers only the barest sketch of this figure, rather than a fully fleshed out profile of the man.