Review: 'Citizen Clark ... A Life of Principle' does not do justice to life of former U.S. Attorney General Ramsey Clark

The son of Tom C. Clark, who served as U.S. Attorney General in the late 1940s and and on the Supreme Court, Ramsey Clark is the epitome of what is meant by the term the “Greatest Generation.” He enlisted in the Marines at age 17 to serve in World War II, went to college on the G.I. Bill, was named an Assistant Attorney General by President Kennedy and served as Attorney General under President Johnson (becoming the only father-son attorney general dynasty). He tussled with J. Edgar Hoover, settled land claims with Native American groups and accompanied Martin Luther King Jr. on his march to Selma.