How these meaty speeches drive home the point in this season’s awards films

Written by: Julian Breece and Dustin Lance Black

Who’s talking: Colman Domingo, portraying civil rights organizer Bayard Rustin

Who’s listening: The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. (Aml Ameen)

Subtext: Rustin, who’s gay, faces dismissal because of his sexual orientation even as he’s organizing the historic 1963 March on Washington that would culminate with King’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

Text: “You are one of the smartest men I know, so explain to me why, with all that is left undone, do I find myself forced to yet again justify my existence. Each of us has been taught, in ways both cunning and cruel, that we are inadequate, incomplete. And the easiest way to combat the feeling of not being enough, is to find someone we consider less than. Less than because they are poorer than us, or darker than us, or desire someone who our church and our laws say they should not desire. And when we tell ourselves such lies, start to live and believe such lies, we do the work of the oppressors by oppressing ourselves. Strom Thurmond and Hoover don’t give a s— about me. What they really want to destroy is all of us coming together and demanding this country change. … On the day that I was born Black, I was also born a homosexual. They either believe in freedom and justice for all, or they do not.”