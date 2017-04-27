You may need AP physics to keep up with mind-bending sci-fi thriller 'Displacement'

Writer-director-editor Kenneth Mader’s sci-fi thriller “Displacement” is certainly ambitious. But for anyone unfamiliar with physics or averse to a while-you-watch cram course, this film might prove a mind-numbing slog.

The plot, which may sound more coherent than it plays, involves Cassie (Courtney Hope), a physics student with strange bouts of memory loss — or “time slips” — who must recall a scientific equation she created in order to restore the world’s “time line” and save the life of her boyfriend (Christopher Backus).

The dense, dizzying script flips back and forth in time, oft-repeating key scenes, themes and images, while tossing off such chipper phrases as “probabilistic inertia,” “negation points,” “cryptochrome proteins” and “electrostatic reorientation.” It’s all in the service of reconciling a “quantum entanglement event” and rescuing Cassie — there’s also a second Cassie (don’t ask).

The attractive Hope works hard to sell the brainy Cassie but, as written, is undermined by her character’s lack of intellectual dimension and contextual credibility.

Ice baths, a gun, bloody vomit, a beachside hotel room and shadowy corporate types factor in as do Cassie’s dying mother (Susan Blakely), estranged physicist father (Lou Richards), helpful (or not?) childhood friend (Karan Oberoi) and a revered professor (Bruce Davison). Their places and purposes, however, like much else here, defy easy interpretation.

-------------

‘Displacement’

Not rated.

Running time: 1 hour, 52 minutes

Playing: Laemmle Monica Film Center, Santa Monica; also on VOD

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

Caption 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' trailer "The Last Jedi" continues the episodic story of Rey (Daisy Ridley), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Finn (John Boyega) and a few original characters, including Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). "The Last Jedi" continues the episodic story of Rey (Daisy Ridley), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Finn (John Boyega) and a few original characters, including Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). Caption 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' trailer "The Last Jedi" continues the episodic story of Rey (Daisy Ridley), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Finn (John Boyega) and a few original characters, including Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). "The Last Jedi" continues the episodic story of Rey (Daisy Ridley), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Finn (John Boyega) and a few original characters, including Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). Caption 'The Promise' trailer Inspired by true events, "The Promise" stars Christian Bale, Oscar Isaac and Charlotte Le Bon. Inspired by true events, "The Promise" stars Christian Bale, Oscar Isaac and Charlotte Le Bon. Caption 'Step' trailer "Step" is a documentary about a girls' high school step dance team in Baltimore. "Step" is a documentary about a girls' high school step dance team in Baltimore. Caption 'The Lost City of Z' trailer Charlie Hunnam, Robert Pattinson and Sienna Miller star in "The Lost City of Z." Charlie Hunnam, Robert Pattinson and Sienna Miller star in "The Lost City of Z." Caption 'Detroit' trailer "Detroit," from the director of "The Hurt Locker" and "Zero Dark Thirty," stars John Boyega and is based on the civil unrest that rocked Detroit in the summer of 1967. "Detroit," from the director of "The Hurt Locker" and "Zero Dark Thirty," stars John Boyega and is based on the civil unrest that rocked Detroit in the summer of 1967.

calendar@latimes.com