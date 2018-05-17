Stanley Kubrick's assistant takes center stage in 'Filmworker'

The fascinating documentary "Filmmaker" shows how the painstaking lengths Kubrick took in making his movies could prove seductive. Kubrick sensed in Vitali a fellow obsessive. Shortly after working on "Barry Lyndon," Kubrick reached out, asking if he'd be interested in helping cast the young boy in his next movie, "The Shining." From what we can gather watching the movie, Vitali remained on call until Kubrick died in 1999. And even then, the connection proved difficult to break.