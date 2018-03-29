Cast breathes life into by-the-book British comedy 'Finding Your Feet'

And while director Richard Loncraine is mostly on autopilot, he's smart enough to ensure his camera is ready to capture all of Staunton's vulnerable fidgetiness, Spall's micro-gestures, and Imrie's frisky joie de vivre. It can be easy to dismiss manufactured uplift like "Finding Your Feet" — especially when it introduces terminal illness so opportunistically — but the impulse to treat late-in-life happiness as worthy of on-screen celebration should always be encouraged.