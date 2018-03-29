Aaron Katz's 'Gemini' perfectly captures contemporary L.A. noir

At the crux of its titular duality is a showbiz relationship of commonality and convenience between young starlet Heather (Zoë Kravitz), pursued by social media followers and professional/romantic suitors in various stages of neediness, and her assistant Jill (Lola Kirke), whose duties include handler, companion and sleepover confidante. When the pair's work/play night of angering a flustered director (Nelson Franklin) and drunken karaoke with Heather's secret squeeze (Greta Lee) ends with the morning discovery of a bullet-riddled body, Jill becomes a prime suspect in the eyes of a patient, dogged detective (John Cho).