'Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami' delivers textured profile of music/fashion icon

Sophie Fiennes' combination concert film and intimate observational documentary of musician, actress and cultural icon Grace Jones bills itself as the most revealing portrait of the star yet. It takes viewers behind the scenes and into the life of Jones, who hasn't historically granted much access to her personal life. But there are times in "Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami" where she behaves exactly as you might imagine, complaining that no one parties like they used to; eating oysters in the recording studio jamming to her own songs — just being the lovable weirdo that we always imagined she is.