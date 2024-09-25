1 killed after gunman hijacks L.A. Metro bus, leads LAPD on wild chase

A person suspected of hijacking a Metro bus, taking the driver hostage, and killing one person, lead police on a slow-pursuit chase through downtown Los Angeles.

A gunman hijacked a Metro bus and led Los Angeles police on a wild chase that ended downtown L.A. early Wednesday.

Video from the incident showed a series of small explosions around the bus stopped near Alameda and 6th streets after 2 a.m. then police storming inside with shields. A bus driver is shown climbing out of a window and running to safety behind an armored vehicle while officers clear the rest of the vehicle.

The chase began near South Figueroa Street and Manchester Avenue in South Los Angeles about 12:45 a.m., Los Angeles Police Officer Rosario Cervantes said.

According to Los Angeles Fire Department officials, one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition and two other people at the scene were released. The person taken to the hospital was suffering from gunshot wounds and died, Cervantes said.

The hijacker was taken into custody at the end of the pursuit.

The hijacking is the latest in a series of violent incidents that has marred Los Angeles transit system. In May, Mayor Karen Bass called for beefed up security on transit lines.

Earlier this year, several stabbing and shootings on buses and train generated outrage and demands for changes.

