Review: Bronx middle schoolers practice better nutrition in documentary 'The Health of Hope'

The documentary points toward the relationship between what students eat and how they learn, with measurable changes when their daytime diet improves. “The Health of Hope” is, predictably, a story of hope, but it doesn’t do much to reveal how the students of M.S. 223 actually improved their school in ways that other places could replicate. But director (and M.S. 223 teacher) Sai Varadan still engages the audience, thanks largely to the vibrant energy of the tweens and teens at its heart.