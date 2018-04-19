Deeply-felt film essay 'In the Intense Now' observes the fire of revolution

The combination of archival bounty with Salles' touching analysis has a hypnotic effect, serving up the past plus reflection, garnished with a resonant melancholy about the ebb and flow of uprisings. Through it all, Salles shows abiding respect for these forgotten and anonymous chroniclers of the momentous, whether captured in ecstasy, obliviousness, fear or wounded resignation. It brought to mind Stephen Sondheim's exquisite lyrics from "Someone In a Tree" about witnessing history: "I'm a fragment of the day/If I weren't who's to say/Things would happen here the way/That they happened here?"