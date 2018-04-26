With echoes of Boyle, 'Jet Trash' is a stylish thriller in its own right

It's initially unclear why Lee (Robert Sheehan) and Sol (Osy Ikhile) have left the U.K. for the sunny shores of Goa, but it's no simple holiday. Their past in London haunts them in India, with flashbacks filling in the blanks of what caused the friends to flee. But when Vix (Sofia Boutella) shows up to harsh their mellow, they worry that their actions have followed them east.