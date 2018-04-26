'Jewel's Catch One' captures a pioneering L.A. community leader and a place of note

Anecdotes and photos bring the golden age of Catch One to life, with a lively disco soundtrack and Thais-Williams' font of fascinating stories. But the film itself could use a more rigorous structure as it wanders from anecdote to anecdote and era to era. This piece of L.A. history is thankfully preserved on film, but the execution of "Jewel's Catch One" lacks the kind of focus and energy that would truly represent the place.