10 joyous L.A. spots to queer your weekend

Two years ago, this sprawling city was completely foreign to me. I’d just made the nearly 2,800-mile journey from New York and was looking for a community.

I soon found it at queer-owned restaurants, bars and shops across the county and, along the way, learned that L.A. is home to enough of them to fill multiple weekends.

Planning your weekend? Stay up to date on the best things to do, see and eat in L.A.

Maybe you start your day with a yoga class or lifting session at trans-owned Everybody gym and, once the endorphins are flowing, head to brunch to catch up with friends. My personal ritual is to visit El Sereno Green Grocer for my morning cup of coffee, perfectly airy square of focaccia and groceries for the week ahead.

Or if you need to get some shopping done, spend the day visiting queer-owned stores like gender-inclusive skincare brand Noto Botanics and wine and gift shop Vinovore.

Advertisement

As the sun sets, find your way to a queer-owned restaurant for dinner and drinks. Jewel, in Silver Lake, is open until 8 p.m. and has delicious plant-based fare and a wine bar. With your stomach full, head to East Hollywood, where you can dance across the checkerboard floor of one of L.A.’s two lesbian bars into the wee hours.

What’s special about these spots is more than just the opportunity to support local, queer-owned businesses (though you should definitely do that). Every business on this list offers a space to connect and build community — whether that be over food, a glass of orange wine or a shared passion for button-downs without a boob gap.

Whether you’re in town for Pride, a recent transplant like me or a local looking for a new haunt, this guide has something for you. Now let’s get this weekend started!