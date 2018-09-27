Review: ‘Maggie Black’ lacks depth necessary to portray writer's struggles with mental illness

As an actress, Maguire capably communicates Maggie’s struggles, but her screenplay and Stanley Brode’s direction fail the character and the viewer when it comes to her dreams and hallucinations. Maggie is an intentionally difficult character, but the film never really shows empathy for her, even though it works to create an intellectual understanding of what she’s going through. Despite its good intentions, “Maggie Black” may do more harm than good, offering a portrait of female mental illness that leans toward hysteria, lacking real details of and understanding about the experiences of Maggie and women like her.