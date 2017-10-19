Atmospheric thriller 'Nightworld' delivers too little, too late

There’s a whole lot of buildup without much payoff in “Nightworld,” a supernatural Euro-thriller that spends most of its time teasing the arrival of some dreadful evil, then only leaves itself about 15 minutes at the end for literal hell to break loose.

Jason London stars as Brett, an ex-cop who recovers from multiple personal and professional tragedies by taking a security job at a creepy old building in Sofia, Bulgaria. He’s meant to watch the monitors, report anything unusual to a mysterious blind consultant named Jacob (Robert Englund), and not ask questions about the locked doors with Lovecraftian monster-carvings in the basement.

When Brett starts suffering from extended blackouts and nightmarish hallucinations, he looks into the history and purpose of his new home. Annoyingly, he’s one of those fantasy film protagonists who doubts everything and learns nothing, which means his investigation grinds along slowly — until it’s almost too late.

London is adequate (if not exactly magnetic) as the lead, and director Patricio Valladares gives the film a rich, shadowy look that almost compensates for the turgid pace and distractingly incessant score.

But perhaps because “Nightworld” doesn’t have much new to add to the demon-haunting genre, it’s more invested in watching Brett skulk around dark hallways than in what he’s going to find. And while subtle, moody horror films can be great, without something solid to coalesce around, eventually the atmosphere dissipates.

-------------

‘Nightworld’

Not rated

Running time: 1 hour, 31 minutes.

Playing: Arena Cinelounge, Hollywood

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

CAPTION Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston, Liev Schreiber and Tilda Swinton are among the stars who lend their voices to Wes Anderson's "Isle of Dogs." Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston, Liev Schreiber and Tilda Swinton are among the stars who lend their voices to Wes Anderson's "Isle of Dogs." CAPTION Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston, Liev Schreiber and Tilda Swinton are among the stars who lend their voices to Wes Anderson's "Isle of Dogs." Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston, Liev Schreiber and Tilda Swinton are among the stars who lend their voices to Wes Anderson's "Isle of Dogs." CAPTION Matt Damon, Oscar Isaac and Julianne Moore star in the trailer for George Clooney's "Suburbicon." Matt Damon, Oscar Isaac and Julianne Moore star in the trailer for George Clooney's "Suburbicon." CAPTION Trailer for Marvel's "Black Panther," starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Forest Whitaker and Angela Bassett. Trailer for Marvel's "Black Panther," starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Forest Whitaker and Angela Bassett. CAPTION Chadwick Boseman stars as Thurgood Marshall, along with Sterling K. Brown, Kate Hudson, Dan Stevens and Josh Gad in "Marshall." Chadwick Boseman stars as Thurgood Marshall, along with Sterling K. Brown, Kate Hudson, Dan Stevens and Josh Gad in "Marshall." CAPTION Judi Dench and Michael Gambon star in "Victoria and Abdul." Judi Dench and Michael Gambon star in "Victoria and Abdul."

calendar@latimes.com