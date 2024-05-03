Kate Beckinsale, after a ‘rough year’ and hospitalization, returns to the red carpet

Kate Beckinsale said she hit the King’s Trust Global Gala red carpet on Thursday after a “rough year.”

Kate Beckinsale traded in her “Tummy Troubles Survivor” T-shirt for something more glamorous as she made her red carpet return on Thursday.

The English actor appeared at the star-studded King’s Trust Global Gala in New York City, where she wore an abstract strapless gown, white platform heels, a glittery emerald green purse and, atop her head, an oversized black bow. The “Prisoner’s Daughter” star flaunted her fashion after sharing that she was hospitalized for a mysterious health scare in March.

The “Aviator” and “Pearl Harbor” actor also said she turned out for the Thursday gala after “a rough year.” “My parents have both been unwell and my cat ... it’s been a bunch of things,” she told People on the carpet.

“That’s why it’s nice to come and see friends and have a little perspective. Everyone’s had a bit of a rough year, I think,” she added.

Beckinsale did not disclose further details about the ailment that landed her in the hospital in March. In a since-deleted Instagram post, she had announced she was sick and shared a series of photos from her medical-grade bed. She posted the hospital pics months after a separate hospitalization immediately after the Golden Globes in January, also for an undisclosed health scare.

Kate Beckinsale shows off her look at the King’s Trust Global Gala in New York City on Thursday. ( Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)

It’s still unclear why the 50-year-old star landed in the hospital in March, but she gave a possible hint in a since-deleted Instagram post in April. She posted a photo of herself, seemingly in the luxe comfort of her home, wearing a T-shirt that read “Tummy Troubles Survivor.” The top also featured an illustration of a bunny in a suit of armor holding a shield and sword.

Thursday wasn’t Beckinsale’s first time attending the King’s Trust Global Gala, she told People. She explained that the event can be “moving and inspiring” when it spotlights the children it seeks to uplift. The trust, established 48 years ago as the Prince’s Trust by King Charles III, seeks to provide employment and education opportunities to at-risk youth, its website says.

In her People chat, Beckinsale praised the trust’s “important” work. Teyana Taylor, Lionel Richie, Chrissy Teigen, Ashley Graham and Laverne Cox also were among the stars attending the gala Thursday night.

Times staff writer Nardine Saad contributed to this report.