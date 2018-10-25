Review: Low-budget sci-fi 'Solis' never gets off the ground

Along with the impressive visuals and effects, Ogg’s performance carries the film. But his work as the rude, quick-tempered tech is a little too effective, making it difficult for the audience to care about the sole character on-screen until far too late in the movie — if they ever do at all. The minimalist approach and premise of “Solis” should work, but the execution in the script keeps the viewer disengaged, wishing the pod would move more quickly toward its final destination.