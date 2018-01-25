Aussie drama 'The Misguided' lives down to its title

Alexander takes a realist approach to dialogue and performance, but the inexperienced actors lack the screen charisma to pull this off in a compelling way. Jasmine Nibali stars as Sanja, who may be the most misguided character of all. After dumping her drug dealer boyfriend Wendel (Steven J. Mihaljevich), she quickly hooks up with his brother Levi (Caleb Galati) when he rolls into town. When dad disapproves of her choice, she and Levi move in with Wendel and his new lady, with plans to leave town. That escape is thwarted by Wendel's demons, and the bond of brotherly love.