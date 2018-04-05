Laurent Cantet's eye for social issues on display in 'The Workshop'

When sullen loner Antoine (Matthieu Lucci) provokes the group's conscience-driven story ideas with racist pushback and disturbing prose, vigorously questioning the authority of Olivia's violence-tinged novels, she is both rattled and intrigued. In and out of class, they begin an edgy back-and-forth that — in a thoughtfully charged scenario from Cantet and frequent collaborator Robin Campillo — feels as if it could go in any number of hazardous directions.