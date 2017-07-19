Hiyao Miyazaki adventure 'Kiki's Delivery Service' screens nationally

To see one of Japanese master animator Hiyao Miyazaki's features on a big screen is to experience a world of wonder unlike any other. While Miyazaki is best known for his ground-breaking "My Neighbor Totoro" and the Oscar-winning "Spirited Away," his other features are just as entrancing.
Playing as part of Fathom Events' monthly Studio Ghibli Fest, Miyazaki's wonderful "Kiki's Delivery Service," about a flying witch who makes her own rules, is set to appear in theaters nationwide, including Regal L.A. Live, ArcLight Santa Monica, ArcLight Sherman Oaks and AMC Century City 15. A dubbed version will screen July 23, 12:55 p.m., a subtitled version July 24, 7 p.m.
