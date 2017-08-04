'Okja' and 'Babe' and other delightful film pairings

As repertory houses dwindle in number, the art of creating unexpected double bills, of doing things like pairing Roman Polanski's "Knife in the Water" with Robert Aldrich's "The Big Knife," is also in decline.

Which is why it is such a treat to see the inventive pairings that the New Beverly, at 7165 Beverly Blvd., has come up with to showcase its exclusive 35mm showings of Cannes favorite "Okja."

Playing on Aug. 6 and 7 with Bong Joon Ho's inventive story of a massive porcine creature is George Miller's always-welcome "Babe: Pig in the City." Other pairings include "Free Willy" on Aug. 9 and 10 and even "King Kong" on Aug. 11 and 12. Repertory madness lives!

