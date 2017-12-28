latimes.com
How will California’s newest laws affect you?
Howard Hawks' 'His Girl Friday' and 'Ball of Fire' bring screwball bliss to the Aero

Justin Chang
If “The Post” has whetted your appetite for breathless Hollywood portraits of old-school print journalism in action, you could hardly find a better, livelier or funnier specimen than “His Girl Friday.” Much prized for its razor-sharp, mile-a-millisecond dialogue, Howard Hawks’ gender-bending 1940 remake of “The Front Page” stars Cary Grant and Rosalind Russell as two newshounds and ex-spouses thrown into the madcap story of their lives.

A 4K digital restoration of “His Girl Friday” screens Dec. 29 at the Aero Theatre, followed by a 35-millimeter print of another sublime Hawks comedy, 1941’s “Ball of Fire.” A cheeky screwball spin on “Snow White” that pairs Barbara Stanwyck’s slang-tossing moll with Gary Cooper’s hopelessly smitten lexicographer, it’s the sort of verbally dexterous farce you’d have to be a total Crabapple Annie not to enjoy.

Where: Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica

When: Dec. 29, 7:30 p.m.

Price: $12 ($8 with membership)

Info: www.americancinemathequecalendar.com

