Master of the studio system Michael Curtiz on display

Up first is "20,000 Years In Sing Sing," featuring Spencer Tracy in one of the best of his young tough roles as a charismatic con whose romance with Bette Davis gets way complicated. That's followed by the wild "The Mad Genius," starring John Barrymore as a crazed ballet impresario who holds the screen effortlessly whether he is dispensing cocaine or bogus romantic advice. Only someone like Curtiz could energize them both.