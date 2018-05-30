Smart, spooky 'Annihilation' finds a home-viewing afterlife

Rarely do the movie studios give us big-budget science fiction as intelligent, scary and feverishly beautiful as “Annihilation,” Alex Garland’s entrancing thriller about an expedition into the unknown. These days, alas, a smart, imaginative concept, an excellent cast (led by Natalie Portman) and across-the-board enthusiastic reviews don’t necessarily translate into commercial success, which may help explain why the movie, released by Paramount to disappointing box-office numbers in the U.S., bypassed theaters and headed straight to Netflix queues in numerous other territories.