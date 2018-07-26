Critic's Choice: 'Pioneers: First Women Filmmakers' series gives Alice Guy-Blaché her due

The invaluable Kino Lorber/Library of Congress series “Pioneers: First Women Filmmakers” sets out to rectify that with a Sunday screening of three silent shorts that Guy-Blaché directed. Her range and adventurousness are on display in “Algie the Miner” (1912), a gay-themed western; “A Fool and His Money” (1912), a comedy that represents one of the earliest films to feature an all-black cast; and “The Ocean Waif” (1916), a melodrama about a novelist who seeks a quiet place to write and finds far more than he expected.